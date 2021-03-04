Campbell River automobile dealership reports positive COVID test result

Campbell River automobile dealership Steve Marshall Ford has announced a temporary closure after being informed of a positive COVID test result from their staff.

In a letter dated March 4 and posted on Steve Marshall Ford’s Facebook page, owner Karl Ebdrup said, “We, at Steve Marshall Ford, feel very strongly about the health and safety of our customers and staff. Our community members are very important to us and we want to help in flattening the curve in our area. We have, from the beginning, implemented safety protocols and closely followed all of the BC Regulation put forth by the province.

“Despite our best efforts, we have been informed of a confirmed positive COVID test result from our staff. We are working very closely with Island Health and are going above and beyond the recommendations provided to us by VIHA and WorkSafeBC. In the interest of public safety, we are choosing to close our doors to the public effective immediately and plan on reopening March 8th, 2021.”

The dealership’s doors are closed, and they will be providing “the entire dealership with a top to bottom sterilization to ensure everyone is safe moving forward.”

“We are confident that because of our safety protocols, there is no further risk of transmission to our valued staff and customers,” Ebdrup says in the letter. “We want to thank all of our community for their continued support and we promise to continue the level of customer service and support you are used to from Steve Marshall Ford.

