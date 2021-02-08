Real Canadian Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Real Canadian Superstore in Campbell River has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, the company announced on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The last day the employee worked was on Feb. 3, the company says on its website where RCN parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. regularly updates the status of COVID-19 tests throughout its affiliated stores across Canada.

“Our company purpose, helping Canadians Live Life Well, has never been more meaningful. We’re working diligently to provide essential goods and services to Canadians, while taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and our colleagues,” the company site says. “Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

For transparency, Loblaw regularly updates the public with all positive COVID-19 cases in its stores, by province, in the last 15 days. For privacy reasons, the company will not release any personal information about its colleagues and employees.

There are 12 stores in B.C. currently listed as having positive COVID-19 tests amongst its employees, one other on Vancouver Island is at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1222 Douglas St. in Victoria.

