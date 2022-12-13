The Campbell River Art Gallery is one of the organizations benefiting from the funding. Photo courtesy CRAG.

The Campbell River Art Gallery is one of the organizations benefiting from the funding. Photo courtesy CRAG.

Campbell River arts and sports groups share over $308,000 in provincial gaming grants

Province announced annual funding Dec. 8

Campbell River organizations received over $308,000 in provincial gaming grants.

The funding, which was announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, is part of a total $140 million that is distributed to non-profits in B.C. The annual funding goes to arts organizations and sports organizations.

There were five arts organizations in Campbell River that shared $65,000, and 12 sports organizations are sharing $308,800.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

Arts groups receiving funding in Campbell River include:

  • Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society – $62,500
  • Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery – $34,000
  • Campbell River Community Arts Council – $20,000
  • Campbell River Genealogy Society – $2,600
  • Campbell River Salmon Festival – $45,000

On the sports side of things, the 12 groups receiving funding are:

  • Campbell River Gymnastics Association – $25,000
  • Campbell River Wado Ryu Association – $3,600
  • Campbell River Wrestling Association – $7,000
  • Campbell River Minor Lacrosse Society – $10,000

  • Campbell River Swim Club – $32,000

  • Special Olympics Society – Campbell River – $5,000

  • Campbell River Skating Club – $30,000
  • Campbell River Volleyball Club – $7,000
  • Campbell River Judo Club – $8,000
  • Campbell River Minor Hockey Association – $68,000
  • Campbell River and District Minor Baseball Association – $22,000
  • Campbell River Youth Soccer Association – $26,200

RELATED: Search and Rescue, Greenways among gaming grants recipients in Campbell River

North Island non-profits received $900,000 from provincial gaming grant over past year


Arts and EntertainmentCampbell RiverLocal NewsLocal SportsNews

