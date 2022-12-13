Campbell River arts and sports groups share over $308,000 in provincial gaming grants

Campbell River organizations received over $308,000 in provincial gaming grants.
The funding, which was announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, is part of a total $140 million that is distributed to non-profits in B.C. The annual funding goes to arts organizations and sports organizations.
There were five arts organizations in Campbell River that shared $65,000, and 12 sports organizations are sharing $308,800.
“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”
Arts groups receiving funding in Campbell River include:
- Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society – $62,500
- Campbell River and District Public Art Gallery – $34,000
- Campbell River Community Arts Council – $20,000
- Campbell River Genealogy Society – $2,600
- Campbell River Salmon Festival – $45,000
On the sports side of things, the 12 groups receiving funding are:
- Campbell River Gymnastics Association – $25,000
- Campbell River Wado Ryu Association – $3,600
- Campbell River Wrestling Association – $7,000
- Campbell River Minor Lacrosse Society – $10,000
-
Campbell River Swim Club – $32,000
-
Special Olympics Society – Campbell River – $5,000
- Campbell River Skating Club – $30,000
- Campbell River Volleyball Club – $7,000
- Campbell River Judo Club – $8,000
- Campbell River Minor Hockey Association – $68,000
- Campbell River and District Minor Baseball Association – $22,000
- Campbell River Youth Soccer Association – $26,200
