North Island non-profits to get $900,000 from provincial gaming grant

27 organizations see funding through human and social services stream of provincial grant program

Organizations in the North Island will be seeing a boost, thanks to the provincial Community Gaming Grants.

The province is distributing over $61 million in grants to human and social services organizations around B.C. There are 27 organizations in the North Island that will be receiving funds this year, totalling $900,000. Recipients include:

– Campbell River North Island Transition Society- $97,000

– The North Island Survivors’ Healing Society- $94,500

– Campbell River Hospice Society- $76,000

– Pacific Centre Family Services Association- $60,000

“People rely on the services that these not-for-profits provide across North Island,” said MLA Michele Babchuk. “Our government knows how important it is to support meaningful work in our urban centres and our rural communities and that’s why we are investing in the work these organizations are doing.”

According to a press release from the province, the funding “means people can continue access to services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and well being.”

Community Gaming Grants also go to arts, culture and sport groups, public safety, environmental conservation, and parent and district parent advisory councils (PAC and DPAC) in schools.

