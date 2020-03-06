Quadra RCMP confirm a body was found on the south east side of Cortes Island Thursday night.

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

Quadra Island RCMP confirm that a body was found on Cortes Island Thursday night around sunset.

BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident. The body was found on the southeast part of the island in dense bush near Manzanita Road.

Corporal Sean Bulford said that the RCMP are “very confident” the body is that of Miles Meester, who has been missing since Feb. 6. Social media posts and the website dedicated to the search confirm that Meester’s body was the one found.

“We are sad to let you all know that yesterday our beautiful Miles’ body was found,” read a post on the website. “Thank you so much for all of your love. We are devastated but also at peace knowing that he is not lost anymore. I will write more when I can, thank you so much for all of your help and all of your support. This community is incredible!”

Meester left his home in Mansons Landing on foot not appropriately dressed for the weather in February. An extensive search had been underway since his disappearance.

The Mirror will update this story as more information becomes available.

Cortes Island

