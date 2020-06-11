Body found near Campbell River bridge

Foul play not suspected

A local man was found deceased June 10 near the northbound Campbell River bridge.

On Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 1 p.m., Campbell River RCMP, Campbell River Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service responded to an emergency report near the northbound Highway 19 bridge over the Campbell River in Campbellton.

A local man was found deceased in the area and emergency services were required to close a lane to northbound traffic for the investigation.

“There was no indication of foul play in the man’s death,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre. “We’d like to thank the public for taking extra care to ensure the safety of the people working on this investigation.”

The matter has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, as such the Campbell River RCMP will not make any further comment.

Campbell RiverRCMP

