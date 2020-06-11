Roadblocks and vehicle stoppages employed in search for domestic violence suspect

RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in an incident involving domestic violence and robbery on June 9.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Campbell River RCMP responded to a reported domestic violence incident and robbery near Evergreen and Masters Road.

The male suspect had fled on foot and an extensive search was mounted with the assistance of an RCMP canine unit in attempts to locate the suspect. Members of the public may have experienced road blockages or a very quick stop to ensure the suspect was not escaping the area in a vehicle.

“The individual did not pose a threat to the general public in the area, but in cases of domestic violence, it is always our intent to apprehend a suspect as soon as possible,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre said. “The public was very patient and cooperative and it was greatly appreciated.”

Despite extensive efforts to locate the suspect in the area, he was not found. It is believed he escaped the area in a vehicle parked nearby prior to police attendance.

Police are looking to locate a Black 2008 BMW 323 I, BC Licence Plate JL071R. Police say that if you see this vehicle, do not approach it, but contact the Campbell River RCMP instead.

For privacy reasons, the suspect’s name cannot be published at this time, the RCMP said.

