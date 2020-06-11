Roadblocks and vehicle stoppages employed in search for domestic violence suspect

RCMP express appreciation for the public’s patience during incident

RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in an incident involving domestic violence and robbery on June 9.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Campbell River RCMP responded to a reported domestic violence incident and robbery near Evergreen and Masters Road.

The male suspect had fled on foot and an extensive search was mounted with the assistance of an RCMP canine unit in attempts to locate the suspect. Members of the public may have experienced road blockages or a very quick stop to ensure the suspect was not escaping the area in a vehicle.

“The individual did not pose a threat to the general public in the area, but in cases of domestic violence, it is always our intent to apprehend a suspect as soon as possible,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre said. “The public was very patient and cooperative and it was greatly appreciated.”

Despite extensive efforts to locate the suspect in the area, he was not found. It is believed he escaped the area in a vehicle parked nearby prior to police attendance.

Police are looking to locate a Black 2008 BMW 323 I, BC Licence Plate JL071R. Police say that if you see this vehicle, do not approach it, but contact the Campbell River RCMP instead.

For privacy reasons, the suspect’s name cannot be published at this time, the RCMP said.

RELATED: Campbell River Mounties get more than they bargained for when pulling over drivers

RELATED: March domestic violence figures show no impact from social isolation, Campbell River RCMP say

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverdomestic violenceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students
Next story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert

Just Posted

Roadblocks and vehicle stoppages employed in search for domestic violence suspect

RCMP express appreciation for the public’s patience during incident

Body found near Campbell River bridge

Foul play not suspected

Indigenous Housing a priority for Campbell River and area

Decolonization of housing an ongoing process

Strathcona Regional District playgrounds open

All parks under SRD jurisdiction now open

NIC and Kwiakah First Nation partner for kelp research

Research to be conducted over the summer and will be completed by December 2020

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

PROGRESS 2020: Coulson Aviation keeps growing

Port Alberni is the hub of administration for the global aviation company

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Most Read