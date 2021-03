Campbell River fire crews responded to an early morning call on Monday for a boat on fire in Discovery Harbour Marina.

The call came in at 6.22 a.m. for a 38 foot vessel that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire could be seen from nearby Quadra Island, and it was spreading to other nearby vessels.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: One to hospital after fire engulfs South Island Highway building



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfireLocal News