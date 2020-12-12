Five safe after fire rips through Murphy Street home

Working smoke alarms save lives,’ read the post on Twitter Saturday morning from the fire department

A home of Murphy Street was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, but all five occupants managed to get to safety thanks to working smoke detectors, according to Campbell River Fire. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire/Twitter

The Campbell River Fire Department is crediting smoke detectors with saving the lives of five Campbell Riverites after a fire ripped through their home Saturday morning.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene around 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, both floors of the home were fully engulfed in flames, but all occupants of the home escaped without injury, although one was sent to hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Working smoke alarms save lives,” read the post on Twitter Saturday morning from the fire department, which also said the fire spread through the home “in just minutes.”

Crews are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

Watch for updates when they become avaialble.

CR Firefighters battle early morning fire. 5 occupants displaced as fire speads through home in just minutes. Working smoke alarms save lives. pic.twitter.com/h7BtXGoPOf — Campbell River Fire (@RiverCityFire) December 12, 2020



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHouse fire