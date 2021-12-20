Beach access near Simms Creek restricted due to sewage release

City: no health or environmental concerns at this time; effluent entered Simms Creek

In response to a sewage release, access to a portion of the ocean waterfront around Simms Creek in Campbell River has been restricted until further notice.

On Dec. 16 at about 9 am, the City of Campbell River Liquid Waste Services received a call that sewage was being discharged from a manhole near the intersection of Galerno Road and Vista Bay Drive, said Glen Ketchum, the city’s liquid waste services supervisor, in an email.

City crews responded immediately to clear the blockage.

A release of effluent from the spill entered Spills Creek. As a precaution beach access was restricted in the area.

The incident was reported to the provincial Ministry of Environment at the time of the spill, said Ketchum.

There are no health or environmental concerns at this time, per the city.

The signs at the Rotary Seawalk will be left in place until the city is advised by the Ministry.

