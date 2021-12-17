Fuel spill reported in the Campbell River

A fuel plume visible in the Campbell River on Dec. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

A fuel spill has been identified in the Campbell River.

The spill was reported to the province’s 24-hour environmental emergency hotline by this reporter around 4:30 p.m on Dec. 15, when a plume of hydrocarbons was visible on the surface of the river and a diesel-like odour was detectable in the area.

While the estimated volume of the spill has not been provided, the plume was about two-metres wide and stretched hundreds of metres. It travelled along the south side of the river, next to Myrt Thompson Trail, before crossing into the Campbell River Estuary under the footbridge on the trail.

According to the provincial Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the Ministry’s Environmental Emergency Response Officer notified the City of Campbell River about the spill.

Booms and pads were put in the Campbell River as a safety precaution, per the Ministry.

Employees with the City of Campbell River could not confirm details about the spill at this time. More coverage to follow.

