BC Hydro warns Campbell River water levels may change rapidly

Water levels of the Campbell River may change rapidly. Photo by Sean Feagan.

BC Hydro is warning residents that water levels of the Campbell River may change quickly, with increased rains predicted over the weekend and the storm season approaching.

The Campbell River is a hydroelectric system where river flows may change quickly, whether they are planned or unplanned, according to a notice by Steve Watson, BC Hydro spokesperson.

BC Hydro may increase or decrease flows out of the John Hard facility during low and high ocean tides for flood risk management considerations. Throughout the November to January storm season, river flows may be high and changing.

BC Hydro’s public warning system helps notify residents and visitors about potential water level hazards. Sirens are engaged to warn of rapid increases in river flows. If heard, people should move out of the river channel.

On the morning of Oct. 20, BC Hydro will be testing the sirens between John Hart Dam to Second Island, which is located downstream of the powerhouse tunnel outlet. The sirens are expected to run for about five minutes.

