Accused expected to plead guilty to murder of Nanaimo teen

Stephen Michael Bacon’s defence lawyer has submitted an application for Bacon to enter a guilty plea to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang. (File photos)

Stephen Michael Bacon accused of the murder of Makayla Chang who went missing in 2017

Stephen Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is expected to enter a guilty plea at his next appearance in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo.

Bacon, born in 1964, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang who was 16 when she went missing in 2017. Her body was found several months later. Police named Bacon as a person of interest during their investigation in 2019 and he was formally charged with first-degree murder in September 2020.

Bacon, who has been held in a maximum-security prison in Ontario since he was arrested on unrelated charges in 2019, appeared via video in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Monday, July 26, for an application to submit the guilty plea, made on his behalf by his counsel Gilbert Labine.

Bacon had entered a plea of not guilty when he appeared in court in October 2020.

Bacon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15, when the plea is expected to be entered, with sentencing expected to follow Dec. 5.

Details about the case have remained under a publication ban since a preliminary enquiry was held Nov. 1.

