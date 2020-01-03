300 Cortes Islanders to be without power overnight

Approximately 300 people will be without power on Cortes Island overnight. BC Hydro crews were unable to travel to the island following ferry cancellations due to high winds for most of Friday. BC Hydro Outage map screenshot

Three hundred Cortes Islanders will be without power overnight, says BC Hydro.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, 290 customers are currently affecting by an outage west of Whaletown Road. The power has been off since 2:31 p.m.

At 3 p.m., BC Hydro said that due to current conditions, those customers would continue to be without power overnight.

“Due to current conditions about 300 customers will be without power overnight on Cortes Island. Weather dependent, crews will be on the first ferry over on Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m.,” BC Hydro said. “We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide updates as they’re available.”

A Pacific storm has brought strong winds to the area. Environment Canada issued a wind warning for East Vancouver Island, saying that winds would gradually increase throughout the day and peak at 70km/h later this afternoon and evening.

The water conditions led BC Ferries to cancel numerous sailings across routes on Friday.

The Quadra Island to Cortes Island sailings have been cancelled since the first scheduled depature this morning, while the Campbell River to Quadra Island sailings have started again after being cancelled since 10 a.m.

A number of power outages also affected customers on Quadra Island. The causes were either under investigation or were due to downed trees.

A crew will be heading to an outage affecting 2,000 customers in the #PowellRiver area. Updates will be posted on our mobile site: https://t.co/iD4CIxg03m pic.twitter.com/cOZsXSnSlb — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 3, 2020

RELATED: Wind warning in effect for Campbell River

RELATED: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

RELATED: Storm watch: Flood warning issued for North and West Vancouver Island

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.