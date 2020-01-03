Approximately 300 people will be without power on Cortes Island overnight. BC Hydro crews were unable to travel to the island following ferry cancellations due to high winds for most of Friday. BC Hydro Outage map screenshot

300 Cortes Islanders to be without power overnight

BC Hydro crews unable to reach island due to cancelled sailings in windy weather

Three hundred Cortes Islanders will be without power overnight, says BC Hydro.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, 290 customers are currently affecting by an outage west of Whaletown Road. The power has been off since 2:31 p.m.

At 3 p.m., BC Hydro said that due to current conditions, those customers would continue to be without power overnight.

“Due to current conditions about 300 customers will be without power overnight on Cortes Island. Weather dependent, crews will be on the first ferry over on Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m.,” BC Hydro said. “We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide updates as they’re available.”

A Pacific storm has brought strong winds to the area. Environment Canada issued a wind warning for East Vancouver Island, saying that winds would gradually increase throughout the day and peak at 70km/h later this afternoon and evening.

The water conditions led BC Ferries to cancel numerous sailings across routes on Friday.

The Quadra Island to Cortes Island sailings have been cancelled since the first scheduled depature this morning, while the Campbell River to Quadra Island sailings have started again after being cancelled since 10 a.m.

A number of power outages also affected customers on Quadra Island. The causes were either under investigation or were due to downed trees.

RELATED: Wind warning in effect for Campbell River

RELATED: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

RELATED: Storm watch: Flood warning issued for North and West Vancouver Island

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant
Next story
Feds set table for school-food program, warned to avoid top-down approach

Just Posted

BC Hydro urges anglers to be cautious around the Campbell River until Feb. 15

Flows from the John Hart facility can be adjusted to respond to electricity demands, planned outages

Campbell River RCMP call volume increased by 11 per cent in 2019

Members involved in numerous investigations

Wind warning in effect for Campbell River

Winds expected to peak at 70km/h: Environment Canada

Campbell River Knights of Columbus distributes 1,154 hampers

‘Thank You, Campbell River, for your community spirit and compassion for others’

Happiness, heartbreak, a TV star and a monkey?

It was a year of ups and downs for the community in 2019. Here’s a look at some of what happened

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RCMP won’t say why Steven Michael Bacon was recently arrested or where he is being held

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

RCMP release video, photos of two people of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

The first person of interest is described as possibly a Caucasian male

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Most Read