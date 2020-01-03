A wind warning has been issued for the Campbell River area. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Wind warning in effect for Campbell River

Winds expected to peak at 70km/h: Environment Canada

Batten down the hatches. A wind warning is in effect for the Campbell River area.

Environment Canada says southeast winds will increase gradually throughout the day and peak at 70km/h in the late afternoon and evening. Areas closest to the Strait of Georgia are expected to experience the strongest winds.

The winds are courtesy of a “strong Pacific storm moving through the south coast,” Environment Canada says.

The agency warns that the strong winds may cause damage, “toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The winds are expected to diminish this evening.

Power is out

Some areas of Quadra Island are experiencing a power outage. According to the BC Hydro outage map, approximately 182 homes are without power north of Hope Spring Road. The cause of the outage is under investigation and a crew has been assigned.

Ferries cancelled

BC Ferries had cancelled the first two sailings on its Cortes Island – Quadra Island route due to “adverse weather conditions.” To find the latest on possible sailing cancellations, check out BC Ferries’ Current Conditions page.

