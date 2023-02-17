Lee Stone leaves the Campbell River Storm

Owner of .766 winning percentage, coach leaves team after a decade at the helm

Lee Stone – Head Coach/General Manager

Campbell River Storm coach Lee Stone has left the organization after a decade at the helm.

READ MORE: Campbell River storms to 5-2 victory for eighth win in last 10

In a statement announcing his departure, Stone commented that he had “no plans” for the immediate future, admitting he was unsure of what that may hold.

“It’s a frightening time but an exciting one,” said Stone in a text.

Stone leaves with a coaching record among the best in league history: A trio of playoff championships in the stretch of four years, in 2015, 2017 and 2018; a Western Canadian Championship in 2015 and a pair of top three finishes in 2016 and 2017; a pair of regular season championships in 2018 and 2022; and 373 wins in 518 total games, good for a .766 winning percentage.

Taking over behind the bench, on an interim basis, will be assistant coach Jordan Rauser. Rauser was the captain of the 2014- 2015 Storm squad, leading them to a Keystone Cup championship.

“I feel fortunate to work with him for as long as I have,” said Rauser, who has served as the assistant coach for the past three seasons. “I hope we can make him proud, finish off this season and bring it together. Hopefully we can see what the future holds beyond that.”

The Storm’s next game is Feb. 17 vs the Kerry Park Islanders at the Rod Brind’Amour arena, with puck drop at 7:30 pm

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell River StormJunior B HockeyVIJHL

