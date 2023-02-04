Campbell River storms to 5-2 victory for eighth win in last 10

All it took was three first period goals for Campbell River, as they stormed to a five to two victory on Friday night over the Lake Cowichan Kraken.

A crowd of just over 700 witnessed the Storm press early and often, scoring just before the five minute mark of the first period on a goal by forward Dylan Franklin from a pass by linemate Ty Smith. Outshooting the Kraken by a total of 21 shots to three in the first stanza, The Storm put 18 shots on goal before the Kraken registered their first on net at Storm netminder Reid LaLonde.

Playing for their playoff lives, tied with Port Alberni for the last playoff spot with just six games remaining, The Kraken played timid, but finally got a goal past Lalonde at 3:08 of the second period. The first of a pair of goals by Brady Easterbook came at just past the middle of the second period, re-establishing the three goal lead.

Centreman Richard Bergman notched his six goal of the season in a blitz in front of Lalonde to cut the lead to four to two at midway through the third, but Easterbrook’s second goal of the game put the game on ice as Campbell River improved to eight and two in their last 10 games.

As for Lake Cowichan, the loss puts them in a tough spot, losing out on the final playoff spot due to Port Alberni winning the tiebreaker against them. The Bombers also have a game in hand.

The Storm’s next game is Fri. Feb 10, as they play host to the league leading Oceanside Generals at 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amor Arena.

Campbell River StormJunior B HockeyVIJHL