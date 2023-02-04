Forward Ty Smith (#61,in black) celebrates the first goal by forward Dylan Franklin (28, in black) in front of traffic during the first period of the Campbell River Storm's game vs the Lake Cowichan Kraken Fri. Feb 3. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Storm

Campbell River storms to 5-2 victory for eighth win in last 10

Forward Easterbrook notches pair of goals as Storm continues playoff push

All it took was three first period goals for Campbell River, as they stormed to a five to two victory on Friday night over the Lake Cowichan Kraken.

A crowd of just over 700 witnessed the Storm press early and often, scoring just before the five minute mark of the first period on a goal by forward Dylan Franklin from a pass by linemate Ty Smith. Outshooting the Kraken by a total of 21 shots to three in the first stanza, The Storm put 18 shots on goal before the Kraken registered their first on net at Storm netminder Reid LaLonde.

Playing for their playoff lives, tied with Port Alberni for the last playoff spot with just six games remaining, The Kraken played timid, but finally got a goal past Lalonde at 3:08 of the second period. The first of a pair of goals by Brady Easterbook came at just past the middle of the second period, re-establishing the three goal lead.

Centreman Richard Bergman notched his six goal of the season in a blitz in front of Lalonde to cut the lead to four to two at midway through the third, but Easterbrook’s second goal of the game put the game on ice as Campbell River improved to eight and two in their last 10 games.

As for Lake Cowichan, the loss puts them in a tough spot, losing out on the final playoff spot due to Port Alberni winning the tiebreaker against them. The Bombers also have a game in hand.

The Storm’s next game is Fri. Feb 10, as they play host to the league leading Oceanside Generals at 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amor Arena.

Campbell River StormJunior B HockeyVIJHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alexandra Morton writes open letter to Strathcona Regional District regarding the future of fish farms

Just Posted

Forward Ty Smith (#61,in black) celebrates the first goal by forward Dylan Franklin (28, in black) in front of traffic during the first period of the Campbell River Storm's game vs the Lake Cowichan Kraken Fri. Feb 3. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Storm
Campbell River storms to 5-2 victory for eighth win in last 10

More than 100 people from different walks of life gather at Royal Jubilee Hospital for Code Hack 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s Code Hack returns to help improve health care

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The City of Campbell River lifted a state of local emergency Feb. 3 after a geotechnical investagtion was concluded. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Geotechnical investigation concludes; state of local emergency lifts at mudslide

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island receives funds to reduce the risks of climate change-induced disaster

Pop-up banner image