An aerial view of Zeballos. (Photo by A. Janisse)

Remote B.C. village of 100 residents still cautious about reopening all facilities

Zeballos opens village office but keeps recreational facilities closed and is still asking visitors to stay away for a while

After re-opening its municipal office on June 24, Zeballos announced that most of its recreational sites will remain closed and has asked visitors to postpone their visit to the village.

Though B.C. entered phase 3 of the restart plan, Zeballos will continue to remain cautious, said chief administrative officer, Meredith Starkey.

Among village facilities that remain closed to the public are the museum, library playground and ball park.

The Cevallos Campsite and Zeballos RV park will also remain closed.

After monitoring the situation further, the village will re-evaluate the decision to reopen these facilities at the next council meeting on Jul 14, said Starkey.

“We’re lagging two weeks behind the province in terms of opening up but the council is being cautious since we are a small community with limited resources,” said Starkey. The delay will give them time to observe and see how the rest of the province is faring under phase 3.

Lodges and local businesses in Zeballos are open and visitors have begun coming to the village. But Starkey said that the numbers are far less compared to the visitors they usually see during summer.

Based along the west coast of Vancouver Island, the remote community sees visitors from all over the world who come to Zeballos for sport fishing, kayaking and other recreational activities.

This year, tourism and the economy that came along with it has taken a severe hit owing to COVID and border closure with the US.

READ ALSO: Remote Vancouver Island village reminds visitors to stay away during long weekend

READ ALSO: Zeballos doesn’t expect to feel the pinch of COVID-19 restrictions until tourist season

CoronavirusTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Victoria police investigating possible hate crime on BC Transit bus

Just Posted

Crowdfunding campaign to repair vandalized driftwood sculpture smashes goal in hours

Sarah the Raptor was found vandalized at its Willow Point perch on June 28

Campbell River celebrates Canada Day virtually

Three-hour online video of community contributions available at noon Canada Day

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Splash Park reopens just in time to beat the summer heat

The water park and other parks amenities, except outdoor pool, is now open

Remote B.C. village of 100 residents still cautious about reopening all facilities

Zeballos opens village office but keeps recreational facilities closed and is still asking visitors to stay away for a while

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Victoria police investigating possible hate crime on BC Transit bus

A young Black man was randomly struck by a Caucasian man who he did not know

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

Most Read