Remote Vancouver Island village reminds visitors to stay away during long weekend

Zeballos asks visitors to keep away to minimize spread of COVID-19 and not add pressure on their limited community services

Zeballos has asked visitors to stay at home and not visit the community over the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.

People have been asked to stay away to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and reduce pressure on the limited medical and community services of the remote village.

Although certain B.C. parks have opened for day use, recreational sites in Zeballos will remain closed. These include Little Espinoza, Rhodes Creek (Resolution Park) and Cevallos campsite.

The Library and museum in Zeballos will also remain closed along with the RV park, playground and ball field and landfill.

Entry to the Ehatis reserve is restricted and only essential goods and services will be allowed. This road has been gated and only local residents will have access for trips related to emergency and medical services.

Zeballos, located on the west coast of Vancouver Island, is known for its eco-tourism and sport fishing which attracts visitors from all over the world.

The village will continue following COVID-19 protocols and has reminded visitors that this is not the ideal time to take a holiday or visit their vacation properties in Zeballos.

Despite warnings, in April during the Easter weekend, visitors were seen coming into the village.

