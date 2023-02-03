The Cast of Halfway There (from left: Kelly Senko, Tony Ritchie, Lynne Macara and Michelle Segal) rehearses a scene from Rivercity Players next production which opens Feb. 23 at the Rivercity Stage. Tickets are now available at rivercitytickets.ca. Photo contributed

Rivercity’s next play celebrates the essentials in life: friendship, love and laughter

Halfway There is written by Norm Foster, Canada’s most-produced playwright

Love is the focus of Halfway There, Rivercity Players’ first production of 2023 – love lost, love desired, and love found.

In Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, located precisely halfway between the equator and the North Pole, Dr. Sean Merritt attempts to leave his troubles behind, start a new life and restore his soul in peace after being dumped by his fiancée.

However, his arrival and his affairs become the subject of concern for four local gossips who meet daily at the local diner. Their lives, too, become elements of the twists of the plot in this heartwarming, witty play that celebrates what is essential in life: friendship, love and laughter.

You’ll laugh as you watch the lovable and relatable characters, and you may even cry a little. The play promises audiences a needed reprieve after this winter’s grey rain and snow while reminding us, in a hopeful way, to be available for each other during life’s ups and downs.

Halfway There is written by Norm Foster, Canada’s most-produced playwright, and directed by the well-known and many-talented Susan Wydenes. This production stars Lynne Macara, Michelle Segal, Tony Ritchie, Kelly Senko and Nathalie Anderson.

The play runs from Feb. 23 to March 4 at 7:30 p.m., and also at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 4. Tickets cost $25 and are available online at rivercitytickets.ca, at Rivercity Stage Office on Feb. 7, 14 and 21 from 11-12:30, and at the door, subject to availability.

READ MORE: Classic holiday tale makes great comedy for Rivercity Players

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive theatre

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shoreline brings the magic of Cinderella to the Tidemark Theatre

Just Posted

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The City of Campbell River lifted a state of local emergency Feb. 3 after a geotechnical investagtion was concluded. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Geotechnical investigation concludes; state of local emergency lifts at mudslide

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island receives funds to reduce the risks of climate change-induced disaster

Dr. Charmaine Enns, the North Island medical health officer, recently sent a letter to Campbel River city council urging them to hold off on a illegal drug consumption bylaw. (Black Press file photo)
‘Hasty’ drug use ban won’t serve community well– medical health officer says

Jamie Prodaehl is being remembered as a mainstay of Brown's Bay Packing who never missed a day of work in 27 years. brownsbaypacking.ca photo
‘Mainstay’ of Brown’s Bay Packing for 27 years lost to workplace accident

Pop-up banner image