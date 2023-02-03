Rivercity’s next play celebrates the essentials in life: friendship, love and laughter

Love is the focus of Halfway There, Rivercity Players’ first production of 2023 – love lost, love desired, and love found.

In Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, located precisely halfway between the equator and the North Pole, Dr. Sean Merritt attempts to leave his troubles behind, start a new life and restore his soul in peace after being dumped by his fiancée.

However, his arrival and his affairs become the subject of concern for four local gossips who meet daily at the local diner. Their lives, too, become elements of the twists of the plot in this heartwarming, witty play that celebrates what is essential in life: friendship, love and laughter.

You’ll laugh as you watch the lovable and relatable characters, and you may even cry a little. The play promises audiences a needed reprieve after this winter’s grey rain and snow while reminding us, in a hopeful way, to be available for each other during life’s ups and downs.

Halfway There is written by Norm Foster, Canada’s most-produced playwright, and directed by the well-known and many-talented Susan Wydenes. This production stars Lynne Macara, Michelle Segal, Tony Ritchie, Kelly Senko and Nathalie Anderson.

The play runs from Feb. 23 to March 4 at 7:30 p.m., and also at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 4. Tickets cost $25 and are available online at rivercitytickets.ca, at Rivercity Stage Office on Feb. 7, 14 and 21 from 11-12:30, and at the door, subject to availability.

