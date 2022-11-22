Classic holiday tale makes great comedy for Rivercity Players

A version of the Christmas Carol you’ve likely never seen before

Cielo Richardson and Darren Thyne rehearse a scene from “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol”, Rivercity Players’ next production opening at the Rivercity Stage Nov. 24. Photo submitted

Rivercity Players is excited to invite some new talent to the Rivercity Stage, along with some familiar faces when they mount their second production of the 2022-2023 season.

“The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol” is a comedy loosely based on Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr. The production will be sure to bring laughter to audiences this holiday season.

Directors Dick and Dee Poulton are relatively new to Campbell River, having relocated here from the Fraser Valley in July 2020. Prior to moving to the Island, Dick and Dee took part in productions with Fraser Valley Stage, and even built their own comedy troupe to perform at sketch comedy nights. When they decided to make Campbell River home, they quickly reached out to Rivercity Players to find out how they could be involved with the local community theatre. Following almost two full years of shut down for the non-profit theatre society, Dick landed his first role with Rivercity Players in 2022’s “Jonas and Barry in the Home.” Dee was also involved in that production behind the scenes.

When Rivercity Players’ call for directors for the 2022-2023 season went out, Dick and Dee stepped up because they felt Rivercity Stage was the perfect venue for Farndale Avenue … A Christmas Carol.

“We think people are ready to attend live theatre again and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than seeing a hilarious version of a Christmas classic,” says Dee.

The cast features Jennifer Cody, Darlene Carr, Darren Thyne, Cielo Richardson and Kate Humphreys. Cody is no stranger to community theatre in Campbell River. When asked what she is enjoying most about her return to Rivercity Stage with this production, Cody says, “My cast mates are hilarious! I’m enjoying finding ways to make the show better every time we go through it.”

Carr concurs.

“The humour on stage during rehearsal has really been fun,” she says.

Carr last performed with Rivercity Players at the start of 2022 in Kayak, alongside her Farndale Ave… castmate Kate Humphreys.

Rounding out the cast, Richardson and Thyne are both new to Rivercity Players. The fun and laughter on the stage as rehearsals have progressed is due in great part to the comedic skills they both bring to the team.

The play will be performed at Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock Street in Campbell River. Performances begin Nov. 24 to 26 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. It then continues Dec. 1 to 3 with three more evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available now at www.rivercitytickets.ca

Campbell RiverLive theatre