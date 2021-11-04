Music From The Edges of Canada Concert Series Continues with Roots & Grooves + Tiller’s Folly

Since launching as a duo in 2017, Rick Scott (right) and Nico Rhodes have amazed audiences with their musical alchemy in theatres, festivals and folk clubs around B.C. Photo contributed

The Tidemark Theatre and Music from the Edges of Canada will present, Roots & Grooves and Tiller’s Folly at the Tidemark on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Music from the Edges of Canada is a national music series that showcases 22 artists featured in 11 live and virtual concerts from four theatres from the edges of Canada. The venue partners are the Imperial Theatre, Saint John, NB; Tidemark Theatre, Campbell River, B.C.; Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, NT and Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse, YT.

Incredible musicians, wonderful entertainers infamous folk artist Rick Scott and young keyboard wizard Nico Rhodes combine forces in an inter-generational smorgasbord of roots, blues, jazz and humour.

Forty years apart in age, Scott and Rhodes blur all boundaries: in a word, they cook! Roots & Grooves is a musical conversation spiced with mastery, mischief and improvisation. Since launching this duo in 2017, Scott and Rhodes have amazed audiences with their musical alchemy in theatres, festivals and folk clubs around B.C.

West Coast Celtic Roots band Tiller’s Folly has been telling tales as old as time with a modern lyrical twist, and a penchant for stirring tales of intrigue and adventure, inspired by true-life heroes and villains – backed by their potent mix of acoustic Celtic-influenced roots sound.

Across nine albums, Tiller’s Folly has united communities across the globe with songs steeped in Scottish, Irish and Canadian west coast traditions.

Indeed, the Tiller’s Folly live experience is where the talented trio truly shines, having performed to thousands over their journey at major festivals throughout the US, Canada and the UK.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present, Music from the Edges of Canada: Roots & Grooves + Tiller’s Folly on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. In person tickets for members are $27, In person tickets for non members are $32 + live stream tickets are $22 (+ applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

