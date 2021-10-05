Campbell River theatre chosen as one of four for Music on the Edges series

Tidemark will host four performances between October and January

The series will take place in Vancouver Island, Yukon, North West Territories, and New Brunswick. Contributed image

Campbell River music aficionados eager to see to some live performances by talented artists will be pleased to learn about Music from the Edges of Canada.

The national music series is the brain child of event producers Margot Holmes, and Debbie Peters, who developed it in response to limited options available to touring musicians living on the outskirts of Canada.

“This was a way for them to still have work, which is close to home, but can be showcased everywhere,” Holmes said.

Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre will be one of four theatres taking part in the series; joining the Imperial Theatre in Saint John, the Yukon Arts Centre in Whitehorse, and the Northern Arts & Cultural Centre, in Yellowknife.

Altogether, 22 acts from an eclectic range of music styles will perform 11 concerts. All will be streamed for viewers across the country, and beyond.

Holmes said she is ‘thrilled’ with the line-up.

“There’s blues, and folk, and roots, and Celtic, and rock music, and there are six Indigenous artists, that we’re really pleased to have too,” she said.

The local theatre’s embrace of new technology during the pandemic, made it an easy choice for this event, Holmes noted.

“They spent so much time and effort into really perfecting streaming from their venue,” she said.

“People around the world, are watching what (the Tidemark Theatre) is doing. It keeps getting better, so we’re really delighted to have them as one of our partners.”

Krystle Dos Santos and Locarno start off the Campbell River portion of the series with a show on Oct. 28. They are followed by Rick Scott & Nico Rhodes and Tiller’s Folly on Nov. 20, Diyet and Jim Byrnes on Jan. 22, and Speed Control and David Gogo on Jan. 29.

Series passes are available at musicfromtheedges.ca/tickets, and tickets to individual shows can also be purchased directly from the Tidemark Theatre’s website.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

