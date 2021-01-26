Museum at Campbell River to screen Monkey Beach and Q&A with Eden Robinson

Eden Robinson will be ‘on hand’ for a special online screening of Monkey Beach, based on her 2000 novel, presented by the Museum at Campbell River through the Tidemark Theatre Feb. 4. Photo by Bluetree Photography

Last winter as part of the writing residency at the Haig-Brown House, award-winning author Eden Robinson spent several months living in Campbell River.

With her infectious laugh and her well-honed skills as a mentor and presenter, she left a strong impression on everyone she met.

And with the release of the new film, Monkey Beach, based on Robinson’s novel of the same name, the Museum at Campbell River is happy to welcome her back on Feb. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m., live from her home in Kitimat, B.C.

“Eden Robinson was a pure delight to host at the Haig-Brown House,” says museum public programs manager Ken Blackburn. “She worked tirelessly on the manuscript for the third installment of the Trickster Series, which I understand is being released in early March of this year. Her work with local schools, writers and the museum was very appreciated by the community.”

Monkey Beach has been adapted for the screen in an evocative new film directed by Loretta Sarah Todd. In this film, Robinson draws from her Haisla roots to tell a tale of supernatural mystery that captures the true essence of life on the West Coast.

Lisa (played by Grace Dove) returns from Vancouver to her Haisla family in Kitimaat Village when she is haunted by premonitions that have resurfaced in her psyche. She faces challenges in her attempt to save her brother (played by Joel Ouelette), whom she is convinced will suffer a premature death.

In the past year Robinson has been a contender on Canada Reads, had her book Son of a Trickster adapted for television, seen Monkey Beach’s success on the Film Festival circuit. The film headlined the opening night of last year’s Vancouver International Film Festival and has been selected to take part in numerous other prestigious film festivals.

The film was also swept the 2020 American Indian Film Festival (AIFF45), put on each year by the American Indian Film Institute, which featured 42 films celebrating Native American cinema. Monkey Beach took top honours at AIFF45 in every category in which it had a nominee, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film.

Tickets to Monkey Beach: An Evening with Eden Robinson presented by the Museum at Campbell River, are on sale through the Tidemark Theatre at www.tidemarktheatre.com

For only $12 (plus applicable taxes and fees) attendees will not only get to see this amazing film, but also take part in a live Q&A with Robinson after the film.

Here’s a direct link to where you can purchase tickets to the event.

