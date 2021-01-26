Eden Robinson will be ‘on hand’ for a special online screening of Monkey Beach, based on her 2000 novel, presented by the Museum at Campbell River through the Tidemark Theatre Feb. 4. Photo by Bluetree Photography

Eden Robinson will be ‘on hand’ for a special online screening of Monkey Beach, based on her 2000 novel, presented by the Museum at Campbell River through the Tidemark Theatre Feb. 4. Photo by Bluetree Photography

Museum at Campbell River to screen Monkey Beach and Q&A with Eden Robinson

Last year’s Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residence’s work has skyrocketed to justifiable fame in the past year

Last winter as part of the writing residency at the Haig-Brown House, award-winning author Eden Robinson spent several months living in Campbell River.

With her infectious laugh and her well-honed skills as a mentor and presenter, she left a strong impression on everyone she met.

And with the release of the new film, Monkey Beach, based on Robinson’s novel of the same name, the Museum at Campbell River is happy to welcome her back on Feb. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m., live from her home in Kitimat, B.C.

“Eden Robinson was a pure delight to host at the Haig-Brown House,” says museum public programs manager Ken Blackburn. “She worked tirelessly on the manuscript for the third installment of the Trickster Series, which I understand is being released in early March of this year. Her work with local schools, writers and the museum was very appreciated by the community.”

Monkey Beach has been adapted for the screen in an evocative new film directed by Loretta Sarah Todd. In this film, Robinson draws from her Haisla roots to tell a tale of supernatural mystery that captures the true essence of life on the West Coast.

Lisa (played by Grace Dove) returns from Vancouver to her Haisla family in Kitimaat Village when she is haunted by premonitions that have resurfaced in her psyche. She faces challenges in her attempt to save her brother (played by Joel Ouelette), whom she is convinced will suffer a premature death.

In the past year Robinson has been a contender on Canada Reads, had her book Son of a Trickster adapted for television, seen Monkey Beach’s success on the Film Festival circuit. The film headlined the opening night of last year’s Vancouver International Film Festival and has been selected to take part in numerous other prestigious film festivals.

The film was also swept the 2020 American Indian Film Festival (AIFF45), put on each year by the American Indian Film Institute, which featured 42 films celebrating Native American cinema. Monkey Beach took top honours at AIFF45 in every category in which it had a nominee, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film.

Tickets to Monkey Beach: An Evening with Eden Robinson presented by the Museum at Campbell River, are on sale through the Tidemark Theatre at www.tidemarktheatre.com

For only $12 (plus applicable taxes and fees) attendees will not only get to see this amazing film, but also take part in a live Q&A with Robinson after the film.

Here’s a direct link to where you can purchase tickets to the event.

RELATED: Monkey Beach premiers at VIFF

RELATED: Haig-Brown WIR Eden Robinson in the national spotlight


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEntertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It was nail-biting but we did it’: Canadian shows didn’t let COVID derail production

Just Posted

Tahsis mayor Martin Davis stands with an old-growth tree in McKelvie Creek Valley. The village of Tahsis signed a Letter of Understanding with forestry company Western Forest Products to establish McKelvie watershed as a protected area. Photo courtesy, TJ Watt.
Landmark deal expected to protect Tahsis watershed from logging

Tahsis and WFP agree on letter of understanding to preserve McKelvie Creek Valley within TFL 19

Eden Robinson will be ‘on hand’ for a special online screening of Monkey Beach, based on her 2000 novel, presented by the Museum at Campbell River through the Tidemark Theatre Feb. 4. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Museum at Campbell River to screen Monkey Beach and Q&A with Eden Robinson

Last year’s Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residence’s work has skyrocketed to justifiable fame in the past year

Sawyer, a northern saw-whet owl that became synonymous with Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society, passed away peacefully over the weekend. Sawyer would make numerous public appearances with MARS staff in and around the Comox Valley and Campbell River. Photo supplied.
Popular MARS ambassador owl dies

Submitted MARS Wildlife Rescue has lost one of its mightiest ambassadors. Tiny… Continue reading

Alzheimer's Awareness
The journey continues: Dementia awareness in Campbell River

Second in a series January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s disease is… Continue reading

Those who want to view the Strathcona Regional District’s public meetings will have to do so after the fact by going to their Youtube Channel. Photo courtesy Youtube.
No live public option for SRD meetings again

Public Health Order says governments must make ‘best efforts’ to give public a live option

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Five big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19:

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Jennal Green’s cat, Jasper, fell victim to a cougar in the Sahtlam area last week. (Submitted)
Owner cautions others after cougar kills Cowichan Valley cat

‘Hold your fur babies tight’

Christopher Anthony Craig Dick is wanted by the Port Alberni RCMP in connection to multiple investigations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vancouver Island RCMP seek man connected to assault investigations

Christopher Dick, 36, was recently in the North Cowichan and Duncan region

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

Members of the Saanich Fire Department can be seen working to put out a fire in the 4500-block of Chattertown Way on Jan. 26. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)
One cat killed, another resuscitated following blaze in Saanich townhouse

Neighbours evacuated following fire on Chatterton Way, third cat still missing

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

Most Read