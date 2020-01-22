Haig-Brown Writer in Residence, Eden Robinson, in the national spotlight

It’s a big year for the writing residency at the Haig-Brown House.

Eden Robinson, who was just short-listed for Canada Reads, has been at the house since November finalizing the draft of the third book in her Trickster series. Eden comes from Kitimaat, B.C., and is one of the most prominent indigenous writers currently working in Canada. Her Haisla and Heiltsuk roots feature prominently in her work. She has won numerous awards for her writing, including the Writer’s Trust Fellowship and the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize, and has been shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize and the Governor General’s Award.

Recently she spoke to a crowd at the Museum at Campbell River, sharing stories about how she came to be a writer, about her life in Kitimaat, about her family, and about her writing process. Eden is famous for her infectious laugh, which, combined with her compelling style of storytelling, had the event attendees asking when she would be speaking again.

A second talk is now scheduled for Feb. 22 at the museum at 1 p.m. In this talk, the focus will be on her recent forays into the world of film. Her novel Monkey Beach is currently being adapted into a film, and there is a television series in the works for her Trickster trilogy.

Robinson will also share her experience with the 2020 Canada Reads that is now underway. Canada Reads is the annual CBC Radio literary debate series, with this year’s theme being “One book to bring Canada into focus.” Robinson’s book is being defended by Kaniehtiio Horn.

Horn is a Canadian actor from Kahnawake, the Mohawk reserve outside of Montreal. She stars as Mari in the National Geographic series Barkskins, based on the 2016 bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Proulx, and currently appears in the critically acclaimed comedy series Letterkenny.

In addition to her speaking engagements at the museum, Robinson will be speaking in at the North Island Writers Conference, the Vancouver Island Regional Library, and at the Words on the Water literary festival. She is also providing some one-on-one mentorship to local writers during her residency.

The writing residency at the Haig-Brown House is in its 16th year. The program brings a Canadian author to Campbell River to provide public programming and mentorship, and to work on their writing. Currently there are sponsorship opportunities available for the program. For more information contact Sandra Parrish, Executive Director of the Museum.

The Museum is located at 470 Island Highway in Campbell River. The cost to attend the talk on Feb. 22 is $7. For more information find the Museum on Facebook, go to www.crmuseum.ca or call 250-287-3103.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter