Portals: Spring Break Theatre Camp will be held from March 27-31 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo courtesy Tidemark Theatre

Go On An Epic Spring Break Adventure At The Tidemark

Spring Break Theatre Camp to be held March 27-31

Looking for something to do this spring break?

The Tidemark Theatre and On The Mark Theatre are excited to present, Portals: Spring Break Theatre Camp on March 27-31 at the Tidemark.

The best students from Discovery Academy get the field trip of a lifetime and are invited to explore ancient ruins. A civilization mysteriously disappeared centuries ago. On their journey they discover that the ancient ruins are actually portals to unbelievable worlds. Join us on this epic adventure full of imagination and discovery.

Students will have the opportunity to learn key acting techniques such as character development, vocal projection, improvisation and memorization. This camp is recommended for youth ages 8-14.

Portals Theatre Camp will run during SD72’s spring break March 27 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre. After the camp, students and their families will have access to a video production filmed during the week.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, CR Patrons of the Arts and the Campbell River Mirror, the Tidemark Theatre and On The Mark Theatre present, Portals: Spring Break Theatre Camp on March 27th-31st. Registration is $100 (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased through the Tidemark Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. or by calling 250.287.PINK. Youth can also be registered online through the Tidemark website: tidemarktheatre.com.

