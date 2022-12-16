Campbell River Festival of Films winter lineup released

The Campbell River Festival of Film (CRFF) unveiled its upcoming 2023 Winter season line up, in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Tidemark Theatre.

The Campbell River Festival of Films has finalized four of the five films for its Winter 2023 season. Seasons passes are available at the Tidemark box office or online at www.tidemarktheatre.com and sell for $60 plus tax and applicable fees. They entitle the holder to five wonderful films as well as draws at each screening. Tickets for individual films are also available for $15 plus tax and applicable fees.

The Festival of Films is the result of a successful partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival Film Circuit and the Tidemark Theatre. This partnership allows the Campbell River group to book films that would not normally make their way to our Campbell River movie theatres and show them in the Tidemark Theatre.

Winter 2023 Season:

– Tues. Jan 24 – EO

86 minutes, POLAND/ITALY, Polish, English, French, Italian

– Tues. Feb 7 – THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER: FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE

108 minutes, USA, English

– Tues. Feb 21 – THE TERRITORY

83 minutes, BRAZIL/DENMARK/USA, Portuguese w/ English subtitles

– Tues. March 7 – TBA

– Tues. March 21 – BROKER

129 minutes, SOUTH KOREA, Korean w/ English subtitles

The Campbell River Festival of Film winter season’s passes make the perfect gift for that hard to shop for person on your list. Also check out the Tidemark calendar (http://tidemarktheatre.com/events/) for the new year. Perhaps someone on your list would like tickets to one of the many events/performances planned in the coming months.

If you decide to purchase your tickets on-line, try to drop by the Tidemark before January 24th to pick them up and avoid line up congestion on opening night of the winter festival.

For more information on the CRFF, tickets and upcoming films, please contact the Tidemark Theatre box office at 287-PINK or CRFF at camrivff@gmail.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfilmTidemark Theatre