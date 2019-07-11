Blues ‘professor’ Sugar Brown brings his crew to Sayward

Trio has been turning heads of blues fans and industry folk on this very limited tour

Sugar Brown teams up with former Harpdog Brown guitarist Jordie Edmonds and drummer Damian Graham for an evening of blues at the Sayward Heritage Hall on Sunday July 14 at 7 p.m.

Sugar Brown has teamed up with former Harpdog Brown guitarist Jordie Edmonds and drummer Damian Graham for an evening of blues at the Sayward Heritage Hall on Sunday July 14 at 7 p.m.

Together, this trio has been turning heads of blues fans and industry folk on this very limited tour.

There is something to be said about the dedication, ambition and determination of a scholar; the drive to be the best in your chosen field. Enter Sugar Brown (aka Dr. Ken Kawashima, PhD.). Kawashima is a scholar and professor of East Asian History, as well as a scholar of music. His chosen musical endeavour is classic blues and to make a concerted effort to record and preserve the unmistakable Chicago blues sound that harkens back to Chess Record’s famous releases.

The release of Sugar Brown’s debut recording “Sad Day” stunned listeners across Canada with his ease and force in playing and singing the blues. He has earned recognition for his classic style in performances in venues from coast to coast.

The releases of his next albums “Poor Lazarus” and” It’s A Blues World” mine the various strata of the blues genre, digging deep and unearthing dazzling new gems. It can truly be said that Brown possesses an vast knowledge of the form, creating songs that are passionate, singular and soulful.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society is pleased to present Sugar Brown as a part of it’s line up of Canadian and international artists for the 2019 concert season.

Admission is $20 at the door, Advance Tickets are $15 and are available at The Music Plant in Campbell River, the Fisherboy Store in Sayward, and online @ eventbrite. com. This is a family friendly venue. Children 12 and under are free. For more information phone 250 282-0134.

