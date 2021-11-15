Art and Authors event coming to Merville Hall this weekend

The Merville Hall will host the Art and Authors event this weekend. Photo by Erin Haluschak / Comox Valley Record

Local artists will be in focus at the Big Yellow Hall in Merville this weekend.

A combined art show and book publishing event will be held at the hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show celebrates the work of several local artists. Anchoring the show will be internationally-acclaimed watercolourist Ron Morrison, who will be selling works completed over a 30-year period.

Morrison will be speaking about his art and the techniques he used while leading a “bit of a walk and talk” around the hall. He will stop at various paintings to discuss their colours and framing details.

Local authors Harold Macy, Don Hardy and Kim Letson will be accompanying Morrison in the show. Each author has recently published a book and will be doing readings from their work.

Macy’s book is called “San Josef,” and it is a fictional story of life and death centered in a pioneering town on northern Vancouver Island. Macy will be doing a reading starting at 10:30 and will have a Q and A session later in the morning.

Hardy’s book, Raven’s Apprentice, chronicles the “most unusual stories” from his life living aboard various boats since the 1970s. Hardy will be reading from his book at 11:30.

Letson’s newest book is to be released later this week. It is a travel book called “In the Footsteps of a Roman Legion – Walking the Via Egnatia,” and follos two friends as they walk from Durrës, Albania, towards Istanbul, Turkey, tracing the route of a Roman road, the Via Egnatia. Letson’s reading is at 12:30.

Current COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the event.

