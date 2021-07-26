Merville Garlic Fest is back for 10th year

In this time of circumforaneous COVID, why not test your sense of smell by prancing on down to the Big Yellow Merville hall for the Tenth Annual Garlic Fest on Sunday, August 22nd. The garlic sellers will have their wagons overflowing with cloves and scapes, and there will be other seasonal produce to choose from as well.

The Comox Valley is the Land of Plenty and garlic is a burgeoning crop here. Growers rally around the festival each year to be celebrated and to sell their saporously fine crop. Every year, there are dozens of different varieties of stinky garlic offered by farmers.

This year, depending on the COVID situation, there might be food trucks selling garlic infused treats and the hall kitchen might be able to surprise you with its culinary, garlicky offerings. While nibbling you may be able to listen to talented local musicians and stroll amid a variety of artisans with items for sale. Possibly inside, and definitely outside, the big hall you might be able to relax with a cool libation, breathe in the delightful aroma of garlic and maybe indulge in a culinary offering of your choice.

There is no charge to attend Garlic Fest so slide on down and enjoy yourself. Parking is now One Way with the start at the north side of the site and exit to the south.

The Garlic Fest starts at 12:00 noon, Sunday, August 22nd, and the festival runs to 4:00 pm but we recommend you come early as the garlic sells out quickly. And a special notice for the Early Birds, you will have to wait for the Starting Bell!

For vendors, the charge is $20/table or 5 per cent of sales, whichever is greater. Just let us know if you are coming and we’ll collect towards the end of the event.

The Merville Community Association has been busy this past year, in spite of the Covid conundrum. The hall floor has been resurfaced and is now an active pickleball court.

The Community Garden is prolific and even supplies LUSH Valley with fresh produce.

The Sunday Gumboot Market is thriving and growing, and the manse and church are now open for rentals. Still, there is more to be done and there will be an AGM in the hall, on Monday, August 16th at 7pm.

