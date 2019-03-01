VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run stops into Campbell River

Wounded Warrior Run’s head runner Matt Carlson jogs his way along Highway 19A in Stories Beach, south of Campbell River Thursday morning. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Wounded Warrior Run stopped into Campbell River on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC team is running the length of Vancouver Island to raise funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada.

These funds support programing for service personnel struggling with Operational Stress Injuries, such as PTSD. This relay-style run started on Feb. 25 in Port Hardy and the athletes will cover more than 600 kms in seven days until they reach the final destination at the BC Legislature in Victoria on March 3.

Along the way, the team will stop at Legions and communities to raise awareness and funds for the support that Wounded Warriors Canada offers. On Wednesday evening, they were hosted for dinner by the Royal Canadian Legion’s Campbell River branch.

