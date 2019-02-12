Wounded Warrior Run sets off Feb. 23

The Wounded Warrior Run BC team will be running down Vancouver Island to raise funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada.

These funds support programing for our service personnel struggling with Operational Stress Injuries, such as PTSD. This relay-style run starts on Feb. 25 in Port Hardy with athletes covering more than 600 kms in seven days until they reach the final destination at the BC Legislature in Victoria on March 3. Along the way, the team will stop at Legions and communities to raise awareness and funds for the support that Wounded Warriors Canada offers.

“The Wounded Warrior Run BC team is on a mission to honour Canada’s ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families,” said Jacqueline Zweng. Director of the Wounded Warrior Run BC. “We provide a source of hope as we reach out and talk about the wounds that are not visible.”

RELATED: Wounded Warriors Run BC gets ready to hit the road

Thanks to the generous support of caring Canadians and Canadian business from across the country, Wounded Warriors Canada is able to deliver a national slate of mental health programs and services that are adaptive, innovative and evidence-informed.

These programs are providing life changing and family saving results for our Veterans, First Responders and their families. Together, we are delivering on the guiding ethos of Wounded Warriors Canada to Honour the Fallen and Help the Living.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is now in its 6th year and has become the largest fundraiser for Wounded Warriors Canada on Vancouver Island. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 for innovative, life-changing programs.

Join the Wounded Warrior Run BC team at the launch and along the journey.

