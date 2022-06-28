WATCH: Campbell River recreation programmer skydives into retirement

Linda Nagle has always wanted to try jumping out of a plane

Outgoing Campbell River recreation program coordinator Linda Nagle prepares to jump out of a plane to celebrate her retirement. Photo courtesy Linda Nagle

Choosing to retire can be seen by many as taking a leap of faith, but for Linda Nagle that’s a bit more literal than you’d think.

That’s because the outgoing city recreation program coordinator celebrated the moment by jumping out of a plane at 9,500 feet.

“Oh my goodness, that was a thrill,” Nagle said. “I’m retiring. Because I’ve sat on the Canada Day Committee for so many years I thought this would be a really neat perspective to jump with the crew.”

“It’s an unbelievable thrill,” she said. “It is incredible. I did a lot of screaming. The view from up there is beautiful, and then once the chute opens you’re just drifting around and you can see so much.”

Nagle has been with the city for 31 years, 10 of which she has spent working on the Canada Day Committee. Every year, she has worked helping set up the precision skydivers which land in Robert Ostler Park. Before she retired she wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

This Canada Day will be no exception, with the jumpers slated to land in the park carrying both the Canadian Flag and the Canadian Native Flag designed by Kwakwaka’wakw artist Curtis Wilson.

“They’re going to have a booth down there at Robert Ostler park and they’re hoping to do a live link to the jumpers in the plane,” Nagle said. “That way people can come actually talk to the jumpers before they head out. That might be an exciting little bonus.”

Even with that added bonus, Nagle wanted a bit more excitement before she headed off to the next phase in her life.

“I thought I would do this jump, let people know what it’s like to be up there and then I can retire happily.”

