Photos: Skydiving festival a jumping success

Highlights of first annual skydiving festival at Campbell River Skydive Centre

Participants of the Campbell River Skydiving Festival prepare for their jump on Aug. 21. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow.

Held at the Campbell River Skydive Centre on Aug. 21, the first annual Campbell River skydiving festival proved popular.

Participants jumped from planes and helicopters throughout the day, with food trucks, live music, classic cars and other attractions on the ground.

Check out a series of photographs from the event provided by resident Billie Harlow.

High flying fun — Campbell River’s first skydive festival takes place Saturday



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEvents

A skydiver lands at the Campbell River Skydiving Festival on Aug. 21. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow.

A participant of the Campbell River Skydiving Festival prepare for their jump on Aug. 21. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow.

A helicopter at the Campbell River Skydiving Festival on Aug. 21. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow.