Photos: Skydiving festival a jumping success

Held at the Campbell River Skydive Centre on Aug. 21, the first annual Campbell River skydiving festival proved popular.
Participants jumped from planes and helicopters throughout the day, with food trucks, live music, classic cars and other attractions on the ground.
Check out a series of photographs from the event provided by resident Billie Harlow.
