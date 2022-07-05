VIDEO: The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display finale

Spectacular fireworks display off Campbell River’s foreshore on Canada Day

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights firework display capped off a perfect Canada Day in Campbell River July 1.

The annual fireworks display set off from a barge off the city’s foreshore returned after a two-year hiatus. We present a sample of the show’s finale.

The spectacular show brought a close to a great day of celebration throughout the city that included a parade, music, skydivers, traditional dance and kids activities.

Campbell RiverCanada Day