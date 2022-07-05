The finale of the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display in Campbell River on Canada Day 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display finale

Spectacular fireworks display off Campbell River’s foreshore on Canada Day

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights firework display capped off a perfect Canada Day in Campbell River July 1.

The annual fireworks display set off from a barge off the city’s foreshore returned after a two-year hiatus. We present a sample of the show’s finale.

The spectacular show brought a close to a great day of celebration throughout the city that included a parade, music, skydivers, traditional dance and kids activities.

RELATED: Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCanada Day

Previous story
Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

Just Posted

The finale of the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display in Campbell River on Canada Day 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display finale

Emily Sayward pitches Sister Sister’s line of cards and other locally designed products to judges during NexStream 3.0’s community stream demonstrations. (Photo: David Baar, CRAAG)
City of Campbell River announces winners of Nexstream competition

Vancouver Island MusicFest’s gospel/spiritual set on Sunday morning always draws huge crowds to the main stage. This year’s star-studded line-up will be a sure-fire hit. Black Press file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Sunday morning gospel show always a big draw

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Canada Day celebrations return with a bang