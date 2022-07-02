Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event began with Indigenous Elder Laverne Henderson offering a blessing at the opening ceremonies that included a request for a minute of silence in remembrance of the children lost to residential schools.
Earlier throughout Canada Day, activities were held from Willow Point to downtown, including the Campbell River Rotary Parade.