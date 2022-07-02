Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Laverne Henderson offers a blessing at the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display opening ceremonies July 1, 2022 and asks for a minute of silence in remembrance of the children lost to residential schools. She holds an eagle feather aloft to show her support for those in the crowd and throughout Campbell River during Canada Day events wearing orange shirts in remembrance. Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams (left) and Canada Day Committee member Carol Chapman (right) look on. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorLaverne Henderson offers a blessing at the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display opening ceremonies July 1, 2022 and asks for a minute of silence in remembrance of the children lost to residential schools. She holds an eagle feather aloft to show her support for those in the crowd and throughout Campbell River during Canada Day events wearing orange shirts in remembrance. Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams (left) and Canada Day Committee member Carol Chapman (right) look on. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riveer RCMP Insp. Jeff Preston hands out Canada Day cupcakes at the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display opening ceremonies on July 1, 2022 at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorCampbell Riveer RCMP Insp. Jeff Preston hands out Canada Day cupcakes at the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display opening ceremonies on July 1, 2022 at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
A skydiver comes in for a landing at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River July 1, 2022 during the opening ceremonies for the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorA skydiver comes in for a landing at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River July 1, 2022 during the opening ceremonies for the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The Campbell River Rotary Parade wound its way through downtown Campbell River July 1, 2022 in front of large crowds gathered along the route. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe Campbell River Rotary Parade wound its way through downtown Campbell River July 1, 2022 in front of large crowds gathered along the route. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event began with Indigenous Elder Laverne Henderson offering a blessing at the opening ceremonies that included a request for a minute of silence in remembrance of the children lost to residential schools.

Earlier throughout Canada Day, activities were held from Willow Point to downtown, including the Campbell River Rotary Parade.

Campbell RiverCanada Day

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Just Posted

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

The Saratoga Speedway 2022 racing season kicked off Saturday, April 30, to a good-sized crowd. Photo by Doug Waller
Saratoga Speedway proponents say majority are in favour of the facility

A graduate of Timberline Secondary School receives his diploma. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline Secondary School graduates celebrated at Strathcona Gardens

Pop-up banner image ×