Canada Day celebrations return with a bang

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Laverne Henderson offers a blessing at the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display opening ceremonies July 1, 2022 and asks for a minute of silence in remembrance of the children lost to residential schools. She holds an eagle feather aloft to show her support for those in the crowd and throughout Campbell River during Canada Day events wearing orange shirts in remembrance. Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams (left) and Canada Day Committee member Carol Chapman (right) look on. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Campbell Riveer RCMP Insp. Jeff Preston hands out Canada Day cupcakes at the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display opening ceremonies on July 1, 2022 at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A skydiver comes in for a landing at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River July 1, 2022 during the opening ceremonies for the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Campbell River Rotary Parade wound its way through downtown Campbell River July 1, 2022 in front of large crowds gathered along the route. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event began with Indigenous Elder Laverne Henderson offering a blessing at the opening ceremonies that included a request for a minute of silence in remembrance of the children lost to residential schools.

Earlier throughout Canada Day, activities were held from Willow Point to downtown, including the Campbell River Rotary Parade.

Campbell RiverCanada Day