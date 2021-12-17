This year's Christmas Light Bike Ride was a big hit, with over 90 riders participating. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

VIDEO: Christmas light bike ride brightens paths and spirits

Over 90 riders participated in Dec. 16 event, riding together along the Seawalk

The pathways along Campbell River’s Seawalk were illuminated last night (Dec. 16), with colourful lights and holiday cheer.

Over 90 riders participated in this year’s Christmas Light Bike Ride, an annual event held by Campbell River’s River City Cycle Club for riders to get out and get together. The bikes, helmets and bodies of many riders were covered with an assortment of lights, clearing the gloom of a dark winter’s evening.

The ride started from Frank James Park in Willow Point and then north proceeded to Hidden Harbour. At that point the ride split, with some riders returning to Willow Point for a warming hot chocolate, while others pursued a festive beverage downtown.

READ ALSO: Christmas Light Bike Ride coming to Campbell River


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCycling

Previous story
RE/MAX Realtors exceed their goals in filling Community Event Trailer for the Food Bank

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

A car crash knocked out power to more than 1,500 BC Hydro customers on Friday, Dec. 17. BC Hydro outages map
Car crash knocks out power for 1,500 in Campbell River

Environment Canada is warning of notable snowfall and strong winds in parts of eastern Vancouver Island Dec. 17-18. Pictured here, a scene from Nanaimo from earlier in December. (News Bulletin file)
Environment Canada warns of strong winds, snow for east Island

This year’s Christmas Light Bike Ride was a big hit, with over 90 riders participating. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Christmas light bike ride brightens paths and spirits