VIDEO: Christmas light bike ride brightens paths and spirits

Over 90 riders participated in Dec. 16 event, riding together along the Seawalk

The pathways along Campbell River’s Seawalk were illuminated last night (Dec. 16), with colourful lights and holiday cheer.

Over 90 riders participated in this year’s Christmas Light Bike Ride, an annual event held by Campbell River’s River City Cycle Club for riders to get out and get together. The bikes, helmets and bodies of many riders were covered with an assortment of lights, clearing the gloom of a dark winter’s evening.

The ride started from Frank James Park in Willow Point and then north proceeded to Hidden Harbour. At that point the ride split, with some riders returning to Willow Point for a warming hot chocolate, while others pursued a festive beverage downtown.

