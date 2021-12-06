Christmas Light Bike Ride coming to Campbell River

Things are bound to be merry and bright on the Campbell River Seawalk on Dec. 16.

That’s when the River City Cycle Club will be hosting their 6th annual Christmas Light Bike Ride, starting at about 6 p.m.

“It’s a way to get people out and having some fun on their bikes,” said Bryan Yells of RCCC. “People tend to get the little battery-operated Christmas lights and wrap their bikes or themselves up in them.”

The ride starts at Frank James Park, across from the Willow Point Tim Hortons. Riders of all ages and skill levels are invited. The convoy will go from the park north along the Seawalk to Hidden Harbour and turn around, heading back to Tim Hortons.

“The cycle club is kicking in money to buy hot chocolate for all the kids or anybody who wants hot chocolate at Tim Hortons when we’re done,” he said. “Nobody has to ride up any big hills or anything like that. Everyone’s off the road, so safety should be pretty high, since nobody’s actually on the road with traffic.”

No matter the weather, a convoy of brightly-lit riders is a sight to see.

“It’s pretty entertaining,” Yells said. “You get lots of cars honking at you and I think people really appreciate it who are touring around as well.”

“We’re leaving the parking lot at 6 p.m,” he said. “I think it takes something like an hour to get there and back. The pace depends on the slowest rider, we try to keep everybody together as a group. It’s definitely not a race, we’re just puttering around having a good time.”

Visit the event on Facebook for more information.

Campbell RiverCyclingHolidays and Seasonal Events