Go By Bike Week draws crowd despite rain

Even though the skies were grey, the riders just kept coming to the Homalco Celebration Station for Go By Bike Week on Saturday morning.

Saturday was dubbed “Loop Day,” and participants were encouraged to ride around the Greenways Loop and stop at the six stations. The Homalco Mountain Bike Club led the ride, starting at around 10 a.m.

As riders rode in, they were offered Bannock and some Go By Bike Week Swag.

“We partner with the Greenways Land Trust group and we invite people to ride the whole Greenways Loop, which is about 24 km,” said Linda Nagle, City recreation program coordinator and local Go by Bike committee member. “We had a group just start from the Homalco Station at Jubilee and Dogwood, and they are going to be riding to four other stations on the route today that people can enjoy.”

Nagle said that there are myriad reasons to ride a bike.

“This year more than ever, people are noticing the effects of climate change,” she said. “Going by bike is one way to help with our greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also a good way to keep fit and it is extremely social for a lot of folks. There are plusses all around.”

More events are going to be held this weekend, including an E-Bike cruise on the Seawalk on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until noon, and a mountain bike skills session next weekend.

Linda Nagle hands out some Go By Bike Week swag to Lindsay and Michael Ness, with their kids Oliver and Della. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Michael Ness pins a button on his daughter Della as wife Lindsay and son Oliver look on. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

From left are Natalie Crawford, Kai Blaney, Reily Palmerly, Warren Wilson, Allan Campbell, Raven Hackett and Elder Gerald Joseph. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Fun for the whole family at Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Reily Palmerley shows off some Go By Bike Week swag. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

John Vanderveen takes Ada and Beth for a ride on Go By Bike Week. Warren Wilson gives the kids some swag. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror