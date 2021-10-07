U11 Minor Hockey presents Campbell River health care workers with Golden Jersey

Team honours workers, thanks them for efforts during pandemic

Seen here with U11 Atom House Team players and coaches are hospital staff, from left, Sheila Petersen – Manager; Andrea John – Admin Assist; Susi Shelswell – Clinical Coordinator; Shelley Berry – Maternity RN; Michelle Crosby – Campbell River Clinical Director; Tricia Sinclair – CRG Site Director; and Heather Hume –​ Clinical Nurse Educator. Photo supplied

Campbell River’s U11 Minor Hockey house team has presented the coveted Golden Jersey to frontline health care workers to honour and thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

“I was contacted by Chad Braithwaite, a local hockey coach for the U11 Minor Hockey house team,” says Campbell River General Site Director Tricia Sinclair. “In atom hockey all the kids earn a chance to wear the Golden Jersey at practices and games.

“Chad spoke to the team and it was decided that the Golden Jersey would be presented to the Campbell River Hospital to thank the frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Upon hearing about this amazing token of appreciation, we were very honored to accept this amazing gift from our local hockey association, and specifically Chad’s team.”

Sinclair said appreciation shown from the Campbell River community, including the young people, is the highest demonstration of thanks the frontline staff can receive.

“The staff at CRG are dedicated to providing our community with safe and quality care, and this type of thanks is felt the deepest,” she said.

The signed Golden Jersey, with messages of thanks from the coaches and players, will be hung near the hospital’s main entrance.

Community