Islanders, Kraken no match for Storm over the weekend

The Campbell River Storm had a successful weekend.

The action started with a game against the Kerry Park Islanders on Friday night at the Rod Brind’amour arena, with the local boys winning 5-2. The Storm’s Carter de Boer scored two goals, with Kye Benoche, Grady Franklin and Justin Gyori scoring one goal each.

De Boer’s goals puts him second in the ranking for power play goals in the VIJHL, with 5 as of Oct. 1.

The team travelled to Lake Cowichan for Sunday’s game against the Cowichan Kraken. This was the second time the Storm faced the new team from Lake Cowichan. The Storm had nothing to worry about, however, as they got off to a strong start against the Kraken.

About half way through the first period, the Storm were ahead by one thanks to Riley Billy, a lead which was increased only a few seconds later by Jalen Price.

Billy continued his streak, increasing the lead to 3-0 during the second period. By late in the second, the Storm were even further ahead thanks to Tynan Peacock, assisted by Price. Shots on goal by this point were 32-21 in favour of the Storm.

The third period was still kind to the Campbell River team. Price got his second of the night halfway through the period, and Carter de Boer later made it 6-0. However, the Kraken weren’t going down without a fight. Rowan Zapisocki put the team on the board in the third period, making it 6-1.

That being said, it was too late for the Kraken to make a dent. Storm captain Nolan Corrado hammered that point home with a late goal, making the final score 7-1 for the Campbell River team.

The Storm are leading the standings for the North Island division, with nine wins out of 10 games played, giving them 19 points total. The Comox Valley Glacier Kings are in second with five wins, three losses out of eight games played (10 points).

Next weekend is a big one for the Storm. They are in the Brindy again on Friday at 7:30 taking on the Oceanside Generals. They take on the Kraken again on Sunday at 5:30, and play a third game in Comox on Monday at 2.

RELATED: A blowout and a shootout: Campbell River Storm weekend

Campbell River Storm welcome Port Alberni Bombers to VIJHL with 6-1 drubbing



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockey