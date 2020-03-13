Time Well Wasted will provide the music for the 14th annual Dancing & Tapas Rotary fundraiser which has been rescheduled from March 28 to Oct. 17. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Two more Campbell River events fall to COVID-19 precautions

The Words on the Water writers’ festival and Dancing and Tapas Rotary fundraiser are the two latest events to fall victim to COVID-19 precautions.

The Words on the Water festival for 2020 has been cancelled.

“We are disappointed to cancel what promised to be an engaging and exciting festival with our wonderful authors; however, we feel we have a responsibility for the well-being of our authors, audience, and the many others who are involved in the event. We will be refunding tickets. More details about refunds to com,”said Dana Mills one of the festival organizers.

And the Dancing and Tapas fundraiser for mobility equipment for international communities in need has been rescheduled to the fall.

A statement from Thanh Tazumi and Ian Baikie, co-chairs Dancing and Tapas Fundraiser for Wheelchairs and More, says, “In response to the dynamic COVID-19 situation, the Campbell River Rotary Clubs are postponing this year’s Dancing and Tapas fundraising event scheduled for March 28, 2020. We have re-scheduled the event to be held on October 17, 2020.

“Tickets for this year’s event may be retained for the Dancing and Tapas event on October 17, or returned for refund. To return tickets please contact Amy at Amy’s Asian Food and Café, 250-286-0595.

“We hope to see everyone at Dancing and Tapas on October 17 at the Community Centre, at 5:30 pm. This event provides mobility equipment and more for international communities in need.”

FOR A LIST OF LOCAL EVENT IMPACTS, SEE: Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Coronavirus

