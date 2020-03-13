An ongoing regularly updated file to advise residents of public events cancelled or postponed in their area.

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

In an effort to keep Campbell River residents as informed as possible on the state of public events during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19) crisis, we have reserved this space for community announcements of the cancellation or postponement of public events. The following file will be updated every time we are informed of a cancellation. Links to relevant Campbell River Mirror stories are provided. If you have an event that has been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic and would like the public to be aware of any postponements or cancellations, please email editor@campbellrivermirror.com and put “Cancelled event” in the subject line.

***

Hometown Hockey Tour and events

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, which was scheduled to storm into Campbell River in two weeks, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

More info at: Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour cancelled

***

Campbell River School District

SD72 has cancelled all school-related and district-sponsored gatherings effective immediately. School is in session on Friday, March 13, and spring break starts on Monday, March 16.

More info: Campbell River School District cancels all events, but schools remain open

***

Tidemark Theatre.

As of Friday, March 13, all shows and events have been rescheduled or postponed until April 30.

Ticket holders will be contacted via email. For additional inquiries, please email: tickets@tidemarktheatre.com or contact the Box Office at: 287.PINK.

***

Campbell River Storm / VIJHL

As of Friday, March 13, the Storm and VIJHL will be suspending the rest of their season.

More info: Campbell River’s major sports and entertainment players take COVID-19 precautions

***

Campbell River Salmon Foundation

The Foundation has cancelled their fundraising banquet scheduled for Saturday, March 14. CRSF will issue a tax receipt for the full ticket purchase price for those wishing to donate or, if preferred, CRSF will provide a refund. Please contact Rupert Gale or Kent Moeller for additional details.

***

This list will be updated

FOR MORE INFORMATION from the B.C. Ministry of Health on what you need to know and how to prevent getting infected, visit this HealthLinkBC page: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/common-questions-about-covid-19

Campbell River

