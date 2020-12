From left: Coral Garuk of Little River Childcare, Kevin Geary of the Knights of Columbus and Chelsea Masters of Little River Childcare presented the proceeds of Stuff the Bus, a day of collecting food and donations for the Christmas Hamper Fund at Campbell River Common. Photo by Ed Masters

Stuff the Bus was a huge success on Saturday, Dec. 12

Held at the Campbell River Common by Thrifty Foods, it allow the people of Campbell River came through and stuff lots of toys and non perishable food items as well cash into the bus to be donated to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund.

Santa even showed up for a visit to help out for a little while.

