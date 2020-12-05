Stuff the Bus for Campbell River’s Christmas Hamper Fund

Coral Gaurk and Chelsea Masters of Little River Childcare are hosting a “stuff the bus” fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers in the Thrifty Foods/Campbell River Comon parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Photo contributed

Little River Childcare is hosting a “stuff the bus” fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus in the Thrifty Foods/Campbell River Common parking lot in Campbell River on Saturday, Dec. 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Look for their signs and the Christmas decorations on their big yellow school bus.

Little River Childcare is a brand new, locally-owned childcare centre located right downtown that provides before and after school care with transportation for children in elementary school. They also have a drop in program from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for ages 18 months and up.

They will be delivering Christmas hampers for the Knights of Columbus on Dec. 19 with their bus as well.

