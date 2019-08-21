Spectators encouraged to get creative for annual cruise

Rockin’ down the Old Island Highway, cruisers make their way through Campbell River in this 2018 file photo. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The North Island Cruisers are encouraging spectators to get involved with their annual Labour Day weekend cruise this year.

The club is inviting those along its parade route to get creative with sidewalk displays.

They’ll be giving out prizes for their favourites following the parade.

Orla Jensen, the event’s organizer, is encouraging people to use their imaginations. Block parties, barbecues, dance parties would all be acceptable. “Anything that they can dream up,” he said.

Last year, he said they saw a couple on the route sporting formal evening wear sipping champagne at a table dressed in white.

He’s hoping to drum up some excitement for the drivers so it’s not just about the cars; people along the route can have fun too.

“We like to get the public involved as much as possible,” he said.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. The route will begin at the A&W at Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre moving towards Painter Barclay before looping back around Willow Point and returning to the A&W. The whole procession is expected to take around 1.5 hours.

“We want people to be able to see us so we go as slow as we can,” said Jensen.

Due to construction along their usual route, there will be some deviation this year. You can find a map in the Aug. 31 edition of the Mirror.

Prizes for their favourite displays will be awarded at the conclusion of the parade. Jensen said judges will revisit the addresses that were their favourites.

The cruise happens ahead of the club’s Show and Shine on Sunday. This will be the club’s 27th edition. Check out the cars from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 along Shoppers Row and around Tyee Plaza.

