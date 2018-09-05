About 400 cars estimated at Campbell River car show

Car enthusiasts come from all over the province for event

The drivers for Saturday night’s cruise through Campbell River got a police escort. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The annual Labour Day Show ’n’ Shine just keeps rolling along in its 26th year.

Once again, car enthusiasts came from around Vancouver Island and beyond for the weekend event.

“We’ve got people from all over B.C. here,” North Island Cruisers president Corby Lamb said.

This year, more than 200 cars were pre-registered, he says, with more showing up on the weekend for both Saturday evening’s cruise through Campbell River and the main event Sunday, with cars filling downtown streets and parking spaces around Shoppers Row.

Lamb estimated the total number of cars was about 400, with about 300 taking part in the cruise.

“We’ve had lots of people that don’t pre-register,” Lamb said, adding both the cruise and the show are growing every year.

(Photos by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror)

Black Creek's Ralph Beaumont (second from left) shows off his 1927 Ford Roadster during Sunday's Show 'N' Shine put on by the North Island Cruisers. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The roads were busy with old-time cars (above and below) during the Saturday night cruise.

This Mack Truck (above) draws some attention.

Rockin’ down the Old Island Highway, cruisers make their way through Campbell River on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror