About 400 cars estimated at Campbell River car show

The annual Labour Day Show ’n’ Shine just keeps rolling along in its 26th year.
Once again, car enthusiasts came from around Vancouver Island and beyond for the weekend event.
“We’ve got people from all over B.C. here,” North Island Cruisers president Corby Lamb said.
This year, more than 200 cars were pre-registered, he says, with more showing up on the weekend for both Saturday evening’s cruise through Campbell River and the main event Sunday, with cars filling downtown streets and parking spaces around Shoppers Row.
Lamb estimated the total number of cars was about 400, with about 300 taking part in the cruise.
“We’ve had lots of people that don’t pre-register,” Lamb said, adding both the cruise and the show are growing every year.
(Photos by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror)