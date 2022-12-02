School District 72 closes all schools on Friday due to weather

The continuing snow conditions that dropped on Campbell River and Courtenay have continued into its third day, and along with it come the announcement of new school closures.

This morning, School District 72 announced the closure of schools at just after 7 AM local time across their twitter account.

All #CRSD72 schools are CLOSED today, Dec. 2 due to the forecast of significant snowfall and expected further deteriorating road conditions throughout the day. Evening events or facility rentals are also cancelled. pic.twitter.com/opRAAq5wxG — School District 72 (@CRSD72) December 2, 2022

The post accompanying the tweet says that “due to the forecast of significant snowfall and expected further deteriorating road conditions throughout the day. Evening events or facility rentals are also cancelled.”

Communications Manager of SD72, Jennifer Patrick says that the forecast from Environment Canada was also a contributing factor.

“The closure announcement was made out of the abundance of caution,” says Patrick. “Given expected warning from Environment Canada regarding snowfall and the expected deteriorating road conditions, particularly for bus transport this afternoon.”

In addition, North Island College (NIC) campuses in Campbell River, Comox Valley, and Port Alberni are also shutting their doors today. NIC’s four campuses house over 6,300 students.

NIC Public Affairs and Communications Director Christiana Wiens says several factors, including safety was a concern.

“We have to also take into account student and faculty safety,” says Wiens. “Plus, today being the last day of classes for most students before exams, it was the decision we felt we had to make.”

The resulting snow has already left approximately over 30 centimetres of snow, and will continue well into Friday.

For more information, visit www.sd72.bc.ca, and www.nic.bc.ca for campus updates.

