The Campbell River School District SD72 office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Schools closed Wednesday due to snow

Events and facility rentals also cancelled

Schools in the Campbell River School District will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 30 due to the snow.

Posted on the SD72 website, a notice reads: “Due to unsafe conditions, particularly on the side roads and sidewalks, all SD72 district schools are CLOSED today, November 30.

“Evening events or facility rentals for today are also cancelled. Groups that had reserved the use of one of our facilities should contact the school board office receptionist to reschedule or receive a refund.”


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
News

