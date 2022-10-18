Sample ‘A Taste of Life on Quadra Island’ at a special dinner Saturday.

Heriot Bay Inn hosting a meal based upon the new cookbook

Savour some new ways of preparing locally sourced foods at Quadra Island’s Heriot Bay Inn this Saturday night, in a meal based upon the new cookbook: A Taste of Life on Quadra Island.

Chef Patrice has selected recipes from the book, starting with a hearty mushroom soup, a butternut squash and caramelized onion galette, the creamy Indian flavours of chicken tikka masala, capped off by a moist apple cake dessert.

The dinner at the historic Heriot Bay Inn is one of several celebratory launch events for the second edition of this new cookbook, which was released last December and sold out its first edition of 2,000 copies within seven months. A second edition was released this fall, with yet more full colour photographs depicting over 240 recipes, history yarns, homesteader tips and interviews with foodies.

Some of the cookbook’s coordinating team, made up of artists, writers, chefs and photographers, will be on hand to answer questions. They’ll be joined by some noteworthy local food producers, talking about the joys of preparing meals from what can be grown right here at home—for gourmet results.

A Taste of Life on Quadra Island was produced as a multi-year funding source for the Quadra Island Children’s Centre. It’s a celebration of home-grown talent and a unique way of life.

To book tickets for this event, call the Heriot Bay Inn at 250-285-3322. For more information on the new cookbook, check the website: islandcookery.com. A Taste of Life on Quadra Island is widely available at retail outlets throughout the region.

The surprisingly tasty nettle is worthy of a favored spot on your spring menu

